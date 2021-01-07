Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cutera by 339.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cutera by 4,366.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cutera by 358.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cutera by 28.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cutera Company Profile
Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.
