CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0102

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $3.18 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00421785 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,449.58 or 0.99483806 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00015280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

