Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.31

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $8.04. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 169,716 shares changing hands.

CYCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

