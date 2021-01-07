DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Compass Point raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $142.86 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

