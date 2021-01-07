Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.39. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 12.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

