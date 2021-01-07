DAEX Hits Market Cap of $1.09 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $10,407.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00042864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.31 or 0.00313753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00032736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.51 or 0.02843407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012672 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

