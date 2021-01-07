Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) versus First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Financial Analysis

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.10% 0.30% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Danske Bank A/S and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and First National of Nebraska’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.22 $2.26 billion N/A N/A First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats First National of Nebraska on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions covering life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Russia, Germany, Poland, the United States, India, and China. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation. First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lauritzen Corporation

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.