DAO.Casino Price Tops $0.0206 (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,216.00 or 0.98543429 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

