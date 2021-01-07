DAOstack Price Tops $0.11 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $129,528.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,876.86 or 0.99916317 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000140 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00060275 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

