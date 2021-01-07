Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

DAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 222.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $540,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

