Dash Price Reaches $101.99 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $983.29 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $101.99 or 0.00259228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038697 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.12 or 0.01482131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,909,015 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

