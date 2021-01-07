DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) Trading Up 2.9%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 61,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 60,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,780.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33.

DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM.TO) (TSE:DCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$57.37 million for the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company also offers warehousing, freight, and marketing services. It serves the financial institutions, insurance, healthcare, lottery and gaming, retailing, not-for-profit, energy, and governmental industries.

