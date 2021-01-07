DATA Price Tops $0.0004 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $372,164.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00320012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.07 or 0.02850332 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013001 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

