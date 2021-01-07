Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $2,088.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 54.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00301142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.02 or 0.02750239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

