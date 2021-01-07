Datacoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $15,187.42 and $10.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

