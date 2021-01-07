Datamine Trading Up 47.9% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $466,444.41 and approximately $32,078.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00029849 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001299 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00020864 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002795 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,953,988 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

