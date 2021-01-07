Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Datawallet has traded up 103.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a total market cap of $529,003.26 and $41,371.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00041991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00302359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00031665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,115.42 or 0.02835108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

