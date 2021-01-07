Datum 1-Day Volume Tops $154,000.00 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $708,081.80 and $154,000.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00038839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00280276 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00029841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,042.23 or 0.02691289 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.