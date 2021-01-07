Datum Hits Market Capitalization of $862,473.96 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 83.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $862,473.96 and $152,111.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00309730 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,079.32 or 0.02808824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Datum

Datum is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

