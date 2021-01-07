DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.49

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.49 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 52485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The company has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

