DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,094.50

DCC plc (DCC.L) (LON:DCC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6,094.50 and traded as low as $5,378.00. DCC plc (DCC.L) shares last traded at $5,600.00, with a volume of 410,078 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,450 ($97.33) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 7,393 ($96.59) price objective on shares of DCC plc (DCC.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,106.67 ($92.85).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,496.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,094.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.66. The company has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 51.95 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. DCC plc (DCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.93%.

About DCC plc (DCC.L)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

