DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0054 on Exchanges

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $652,860.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00109933 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.86 or 0.00443559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00239892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00053033 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

