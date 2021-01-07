Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00301142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.02 or 0.02750239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

DVP is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

