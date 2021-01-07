DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $325,243.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, LBank and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $325,243.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00025214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00111510 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00449939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.62 or 0.00242687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00056920 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain launched on November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Huobi, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

