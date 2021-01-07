Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 2,435,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,799,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £20.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.33.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

