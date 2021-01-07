DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $337,556.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001327 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000221 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,398,505 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

