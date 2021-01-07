DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $152,797.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001260 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000218 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,399,103 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

