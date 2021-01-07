Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CAO Sells $4,224,891.00 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $8.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.45. 52,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,124. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,883,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

