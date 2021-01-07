DEEX Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DEEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $151,328.28 and $1,852.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEEX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004519 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001314 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000851 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.