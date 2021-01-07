Defis Network Price Hits $3.89 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Defis Network (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Defis Network has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Defis Network has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $80,072.00 worth of Defis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Defis Network token can currently be purchased for $3.89 or 0.00010136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.00321030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.02850709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00013034 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Defis Network Profile

Defis Network (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Defis Network’s total supply is 1,415,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,848 tokens. Defis Network’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Defis Network’s official website is www.defis.network

Buying and Selling Defis Network

Defis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

