Degenerator (MEME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator token can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00263183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00040712 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.08 or 0.01506119 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

Degenerator Token Trading

Degenerator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.