Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.16

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.16 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 19080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $9,927,436.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 266,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,409,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,425,759 shares of company stock valued at $99,197,638. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
