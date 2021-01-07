DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRE) Shares Down 1%

DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRE) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.26 and last traded at $59.26. 87 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 96 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeltaShares S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.