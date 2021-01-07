Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Demant A/S has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

