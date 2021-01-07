Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.98 and last traded at $73.88. 711,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,241,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,138,450 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.