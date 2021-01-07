Denarius (D) Price Up 47.4% This Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. Denarius has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $1,929.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 47.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,467,663 coins. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.