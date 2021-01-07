Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 550,060 Shares

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of Denbury stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Denbury alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $2,353,992.48.

On Thursday, December 17th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $2,781,192.15.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $1,502,255.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $2,869,204.02.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEN. ValuEngine lowered Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.