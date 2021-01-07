Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $115.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Shares of ABC opened at $106.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,353 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

