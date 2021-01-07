Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Hold

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. 80,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

