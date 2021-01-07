Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DPW. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) stock opened at €40.12 ($47.20) on Thursday. Deutsche Post AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.02.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

