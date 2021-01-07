Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.80

Devro plc (DVO.L) (LON:DVO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.80 and traded as high as $164.80. Devro plc (DVO.L) shares last traded at $160.80, with a volume of 133,852 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Devro plc (DVO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £267.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.29.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

