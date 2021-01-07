DEX Trading 21.1% Higher This Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $255.71 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEX has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00025370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00111492 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00468946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00225565 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

