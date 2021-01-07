dForce USDx (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12,497.00

dForce USDx (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, dForce USDx has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. dForce USDx has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $12,497.00 worth of dForce USDx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USDx token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,501.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.49 or 0.01138886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002338 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00177056 BTC.

dForce USDx Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. dForce USDx’s total supply is 4,750,255 tokens. dForce USDx’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for dForce USDx is dforce.network . dForce USDx’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

Buying and Selling dForce USDx

