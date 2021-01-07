Dharti Patel Sells 25,000 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CAO Dharti Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $629,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dharti Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Dharti Patel sold 1,674 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $35,271.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.