DHT (DHT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/6/2021 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

1/5/2021 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

12/18/2020 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/18/2020 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

12/12/2020 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2020 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $799.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.10. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DHT by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 994.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 211,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

