DHT (DHT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

DHT (NYSE: DHT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/6/2021 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “
- 1/5/2021 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “
- 12/18/2020 – DHT was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/18/2020 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “
- 12/12/2020 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/16/2020 – DHT was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
NYSE DHT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,700. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $799.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.10. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $8.68.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.