DIA (DIA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.34 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One DIA token can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003575 BTC on exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $38.87 million and $17.34 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00024067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00108169 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00441467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00244970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00051323 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.