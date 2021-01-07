DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.71

DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) (CVE:ADK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 351369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

In other DIAGNOS Inc. (ADK.V) news, insider Tristram Coffin bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$104,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,095,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$569,614.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,670.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

