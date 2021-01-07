Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) Shares Up 33.3%

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 310,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 213,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The company has a market cap of C$6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44.

Get Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) alerts:

Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) (CVE:DMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.34 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining Inc. (DMI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.