Diamond Price Up 42.3% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Diamond has traded 42.3% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00006069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $6,198.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001241 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 350.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00110130 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,560,832 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.