Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Shares Up 6.7%

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.12. 334,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 277,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

